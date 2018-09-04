× Every pooch in the pool, ‘Pool Paws for Humane Laws’ end-of-summer dog swim

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – How about taking a dip with your dog? The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation is holding an end of summer swim for you and your furry friends.

For only $10 pets and their owners can swim at Kirkwood Aquatic Center from 5p.m. – 7p.m Tuesday, September 4.

If you can’t make it Tuesday, join them Thursday, Sep 6 at 5:30 p.m – 6. p.m (small dogs only) and 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. all dogs are welcome

Owners will need to show up-to-date shot records for their dogs.

For more information visit: http://www.maal.org/upcoming-events.html