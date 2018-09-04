× Fentanyl found at Missouri jail; 3 jailers hospitalized

BENTON, Mo. – Authorities say three southwest Missouri jailers have been taken to a hospital and a white powdery substance that was found at the jail has tested positive for fentanyl.

The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports that the three jailers were taken to a hospital and later released. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury says the jail has resumed normal operations after a hazmat crews were called to the facility. The fentanyl was found during the investigation. Fentanyl—considered much more powerful than heroin—has been linked to thousands of overdose deaths nationwide.

The sheriff’s office says the substance was contained to a small, isolated area in the jail. The substance has been removed and the area decontaminated. The sheriff’s office says no inmates were affected.