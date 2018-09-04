Franklin County investigators looking for burglary suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Investigators believe the man pictured below is connected or may have information to a series of burglaries that occurred around July 16 near Sullivan and Union, as well as other burglaries in several counties across Missouri.

The person in the image was described as a Caucasian man with brown-reddish hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 636-584-6852 or 636-583-2560. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.