Gov. Parson expresses concern over Gardner’s police ‘exclusion list’

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is “deeply concerned” about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s exclusion list of police officers.

Gardner said last week that her office drew up a list of 28 police officers who will not be permitted as primary witnesses in criminal cases. She hasn’t said specifically why other than citing credibility concerns.

During an appearance in St. Louis on Tuesday, Parson said he believes the list is “beyond the scope” of Gardner’s job. Parson says he is concerned about crime victims and whether people accused of crimes will be prosecuted.

Parson is a Republican. Gardner, elected as St. Louis’ top prosecutor in 2016, is a Democrat.