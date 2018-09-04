× Harris Stowe University Coca-Cola ‘Dear Future St. Louis’ grant opportunity

ST. LOUIS- A Harris-Stowe University student could score a $30,000 grant. The catch, submit a youth empowerment idea to Coca-Cola.

The University is partnering with Heartland Coca-Cola at the Dear Future Community Hub.

Its an open-air idea generator for St. Louis Youths to participate in the Dear Future St. Louis challenge. It is part of a nationwide initiative to encourage young people to renew and strengthen communities locally.

The event will go from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 4.

Additional events this week will be at Washington University and the University of Missouri. St Louis.

For more information visit: https://cocacola.promo.eprize.com/community/