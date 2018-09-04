In the kitchen at St. Jude’s dream house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO -It's a chance to help find a cure for cancer, and possibly end up in the home of your dreams. For the fifth straight year, FOX 2 has teamed up with St. Jude's Children’s' Research Hospital to give away a dream home.

The home truly fits the name dream home. And if you buy a ticket in this raffle, you'll be one of only 9,000 people with a shot, odds that certainly beat the lottery.

The home is huge, 4400 square feet of space with three and a half bathrooms. There is a “man cave” and a large walk in closet and dressing area in the master bedroom. The master bathroom is spa style. The landscaping is all done and high end and in the back yard you've got the nice covered porch to enjoy.

The home has an estimated value of $520,000.

Tickets are just $100. Only 9,000 will be sold. The winner will be drawn on Thursday, September 6, 2014