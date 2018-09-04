× IndyCar returning to Gateway Motorsports Park in 2019

MADISON, Ill. – IndyCar racing will return to the St. Louis area next year for the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The race will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gateway Motorsports Park. It’ll be the 15th race on the IndyCar 2019 schedule and the final oval track race of the season.

Last month, Will Power won the 2018 edition of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

IndyCar released its 2019 schedule on Tuesday.