Local pet rescue buys closed East St. Louis school

EAST ST. LOUIS- A local pet rescue is making a big move across the river.

Gateway Pet Guardians received approval to purchase an empty school building in East Saint Louis. Miles Davis Elementary closed after the 2015-2016 school year.

The move represents major growth for the rescue which currently operates a small emergency shelter in the Hill neighborhood.

Gateway Pet Guardians purchased the 54,000 square foot building for about $200,000. They plan to spend an additional 300,000 to renovate the building.