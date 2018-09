Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Missouri Governor Mike Parson wants the state to focus on STEM education.

He plans to bring awareness to careers and access to math and science courses, this comes after Governor Parson announced a special session last Thursday.

The conference will focus on the passage of computer science course access and stem career opportunities Tuesday, September 4 at 11:45 a.m. held at the Launch Code Mentor Center off Delmar.