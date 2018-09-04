× Missouri human rights panel sued over transgender case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Missouri Commission on Human Rights is being sued for closing a discrimination complaint filed by a transgender man.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Tuesday on behalf of Chris Lawson.

Lawson worked at a Fulton, Missouri Dollar General distribution center in 2015. He alleges human resources said he would be reprimanded if he used men’s restrooms at work.

He complained to the human rights commission in 2015.

But commission Executive Director Alisa Warren closed the case last month. She argued the commission doesn’t have jurisdiction because Missouri’s human-rights law doesn’t cover discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The ACLU wants the case reopened. They say the complaint is based on sex discrimination and did not mention sexual orientation.

A spokesman says the commission doesn’t comment on litigation.