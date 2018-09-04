× Mom uses car as mobile billboard to find kidney for daughter

Casa Grande, AZ (KTVK) — A Casa Grande woman is hoping for a third chance at life. She already received a kidney transplant as a teenager, but that organ has run its course. Now her family is using a unique way to find another donor.

Emilia Haro and her daughter, who bears her name, have grown very close. And it’s been through hardship.

“It’s very difficult watching your daughter go through dialysis three times a week, coming home tired,” said mother Emilia.

Her 34-year-old daughter, Emilia Haro, was diagnosed with lupus at just 15 years old and needed a kidney. Her older sister, Antoineta, was a match. But nearly two years ago, she wasn’t feeling well again. Emilia was told she needed another kidney.

“We never thought we’d be in this situation again,” her mom said. “We thought the kidney would last forever.”

No one else in the family is a match, so to get the word out, Emilia (the mother) wrote a message on her SUV.

“I just wrote, ‘My daughter needs a kidney,’ and the blood type, and I’ve been driving around,” she said.

“I know why she did it,” the younger Emilia said. “She’s trying to do everything in her power to get the word out there.” She said she’s a shy person, but appreciates all of the lengths her mom is going to.

“Even though I’m going through this again and now, I still feel incredibly blessed,” daughter Emilia said.

If you’d like to help, click here or email SDLKIDNEY@mayo.edu.