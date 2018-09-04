More questions being raised about LouFest status

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mainstream acts to the likes of T-Pain, Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters and Anderson East are all expected to grace the stage of LouFest 2018.

Some St. Louisans have been waiting all summer to be front row at one of the three musical stages.

But just four days ahead of the festival, there’s still no platform.

“They haven’t told us a lot either so I’m not super up on any of it,” artist Owen Ragland said.

Ragland and his band are set to perform in the Sunday lineup.

The jazz musician says he’s heard about vendors pulling out but is hopeful the show is still a go.

“I believe they’ve done a pretty good job with artist communication,” he said. “I think the festival itself maybe could be better, but I think in general I’ve been feeling positive that it’s going to happen.”

With the four days to showtime, only fencing is positioned around where the festival will be taking place.

Meanwhile, doubt lingers on if the show will even be happening.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, event organizers, Listen Live Entertainment, has had to troubles with top vendors.

Key companies like Green2GO Rental Power & Light is said to have stepped away from the festival.

More recently, Fox 2 got word Local 6 Stagehands, a local union, told its workers tasked for putting together the stage to go home.

Jeremiah Wolfe, the owner of Wolfe Production, employs the union workers and had this to say about his partnership with the festival.

“We’re proud to be not only the stagehands but my company Wolfe production LL, has been selected to source all the union stagehands,” Wolfe said while reading a prepared statement.

However, when asked about those union workers being relieved of their duties, this is Wolfe’s response.

“Yes, some of our workers were told to go home, yes,” he said.

When Fox 2 asked if that meant the festival is canceled or the workers were told to go home because it was the end of the day, Wolfe referred us to organizers Listen Live Entertainment Is that because its canceled or is that because it’s the end of the day? Any further questions should be directed to Listen Live Entertainment Management.

Listen Live Entertainment did not return our email for a comment.