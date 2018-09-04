× Police issue warning about kidnapping scam

East Lyme, CT -Police in one Connecticut town are issuing a warning to people about a kidnapping scam.

The East Lyme Police Department said it responded to four calls last week from people who were contacted by scammers.

The victims were told their children were kidnapped.

Screaming could be heard in the background of the call.

The scammers then requested that $5,000 be wired to an account and in return, the child would be released.

The number given to call was 800-372-5402.

“We would like to remind everyone that these are scams that are used to extort money,” East Lyme officers said. “Never wire money to unknown accounts or purchase gift cards as payments.”

Anyone who receives a similar call should immediately contact police.