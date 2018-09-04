Residents voice concerns about safety on Route 3, following latest fatal accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, IL. - Residents continue to voice concerns about the safety of Route 3 in Columbia. It comes after a 37-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Route 3 over the holiday weekend.

Fox 2 spoke to the mayor of Columbia, Kevin Hutchinson, who said the city is waiting for the completion of the traffic study from IDOT. He said Sunday night's fatal crash is a tragedy. Hutchinson confirmed the contractor performing the traffic light study for IDOT is trying to speed up the process of the study to provide insight on the road sooner.

The Columbia Police Department has hired an officer to do nothing but patrol traffic on Route 3.

Jason Donjon, the Deputy Chief of Police, said the officer has made hundreds of traffic stops and is constantly enforcing traffic laws on Route 3.