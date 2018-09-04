September giveaways at Cardinals games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As the Cardinals are in their final month of the regular season and fighting for a spot in the postseason, fans will have numerous opportunities to cheer the red birds on at Busch Stadium as well as leave the game with some neat merchandise.

The Cardinals will be running a number of promotions at their home games that features giveaways which include an "It's gotta be the Salsa" t-shirt, a 1928 Old Dominion Freight Line replica jersey, a Mark McGwire bobblehead and much more.

Megan Eberhart joins to breakdown the upcoming giveaways for the month of September.