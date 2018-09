Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The most common heart rhythm disorder is Atrial Fibrillation or also known as A-Fib.

That's when heart palpitations and an irregular heartbeat can cause weakness and shortness of breath, it can also lead to blot clots, stroke, and heart failure.

September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, Dr. Mitchell Faddis the director of Electrophysiology at the Washington University and Barnes Jewish Heart and Vascular Center discusses how is AFIB treated and if AFIB preventable.