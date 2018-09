Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A two veichle crash closed part of westbound I-64 for sometime Monday overnight.

The accident happened between the Skinker and Oakland exists just after 11:30p.m.

It is reported that a white Ford Focus was flipped on its roof at the scene of the accident and a gray Infinity had crashed into the median.

Injuries are reportedly severe.

Police have not released in further information. The lanes have since been reopened.