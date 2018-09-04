Why parking spaces are being turned into pop-up business promotion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Ever heard of parking day? Parking Day is a collaborative effort between the Treasurer`s Office and several neighborhood organizations to find alternative uses for metered parking spaces for a day.

St Louis has participated since 2011 a creative concept that encourages business' and people with a cause to take over metered parking spots for one day.

Participate on Friday, September 21 at any metered parking space in the City of St Louis from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sarah Westbrook joined FOX 2 with more information about the new ParkLouie decals on the meters throughout the city.