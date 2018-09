Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If you’re into motorcycles, the upcoming Fifth Annual Cycle Showcase this weekend is sure to get your motor running.

Spokesman Randy Noldge visits Fox 2 News to talk about the showcase and displays some beautiful vintage and modern motorcycles.

The Cycle Showcase is this Saturday and Sunday at 3300 Washington Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults; kids 12 and under are free