× Body discovered in Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Bridge

COLUMBIA, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department retrieved a body from the Mississippi River Wednesday morning.

According to Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill, sheriff’s deputies contacted his office after discovering a man’s body at Luhr’s Landing on the Mississippi River near Columbia.

Hill pronounced the man dead just before 7:30 a.m.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

DNA tests will determine the identity of the deceased, Hill said.

This discovery comes a day after a swimmer disappeared in the river Tuesday afternoon. In that incident, a man was swimming off a small beach on the Illinois side of the Mississippi near the Old Chain of the Rocks Bridge.