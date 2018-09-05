Couple accused of abusing foster children, forcing them to put dirty diapers in mouths

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. – A couple in Dearborn County, Indiana has been arrested for “horrific” abuse against foster children in their care.

Diane and Timothy Combs were arrested last Friday on numerous charges, WXIX reports.

At the time of their arrests, there were eight children in their home: four foster children, one adopted child, and three children they were babysitting.

The oldest child is the couple’s adopted daughter. She is 16-years-old, and has intellectual and physical disabilities. The other seven children ranged in age from 2 to 8-years-old.

Timothy, 59, faces charges of:

Aggravated battery that causes serious permanent disfigurement

Domestic battery against a disabled person with bodily injury

Battery resulting in bodily injury of a person under 14-years-old

Domestic battery committed in the presence of a child younger than 16-years-old

Diane, 55, faces charges of:

Aggravated battery and knowingly inflicting injury that creates a substantial risk of death

Domestic battery against a disabled person causing bodily injury

Domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14-years-old

Battery on a child

Domestic battery by bodily waste

Battery by bodily waste when the victim is 14-years-old, strangulation

Sexual battery

Authorities told WXIX the arrests came after one of the children recorded video of the abuse and showed it to another person who then called the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department.

The video shows Diane slapping a naked 6-year-old boy, causing him to fall to the floor. She then slaps him again and forces him to put a dirty diaper into his mouth,.

The children told investigators anyone who wet the bed had to put their diaper into their mouth.

The court documents detailed other abuse, including “whoopings,” getting dropped on their heads, and causing injury to their “private parts.”

The abuse detailed in court documents occurred between December 2016 and July 2018.

The couple has fostered 38 different children since 2014.

They’re currently being held in the jail on a $100,000 bond. Their next court appearance is scheduled for October 15.