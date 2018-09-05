Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

The latest heat wave ends on Thursday…still warm and very humid but cooler with showers and a few storms…unsettled skies…about 85 for the high…interesting weather in play the next several days…the pattern shift…cooler and more wet….thanks to a cool front pressing our way and stalling out and the tropical spin of Gordon rolling into the Mississippi Valley…highs in the 70’s to near 80 degrees…Friday and over the weekend…3 to 4 inches of rain possible in this time frame…resulting in some flash flooding and in the longer term some moderate flooding on the larger rivers…don’t think of this as a spotty thunderstorm pattern…this is a soggy, wet pattern with all day rains and all night rains…the heaviest in and around STL…Friday and Saturday.