Maplewood-Richmond Heights teacher to sing National Anthem at Blues game

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday the St. Louis Symphony Orchestras and the St. Louis Blues announced the winner of the National Anthem auditions. The winner was Matt Pentecost, a music teacher at in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District. He will perform The Star-Spangled Banner at the Blues home-game against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, November 9th.

Pentecost beat out over 100 applicants at a final competition held at Powell Hall on August 25th.