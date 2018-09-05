Metro’s Most Wanted: Firearms stolen from Fenton sporting goods store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - Around 5 am on September 4th thieves used a vehicle to ram through the garage door of Denny Dennis Sporting Goods Store.

St. Louis County Officer Ben Granda said in less than a minute and a half the suspects stole over 20 firearms.

Denny Dennis is located in Fenton along Gravios Road. Granda said due to road construction a lot of morning commuters may have been driving right by the store when the burglary happened.

In November of 2017, there was a string of gun store robberies throughout the St. Louis area. Granda said there has been a nice dry spell since then and he hopes this is not the start of another trend

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).