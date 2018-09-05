Organizers forced to cancel LouFest 2018 Concert after financial concern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the biggest concerts in St. Louis scheduled for this weekend in Forest Park has been canceled. The announcement was posted by Lou Fest via Twitter just before 2 a.m. : "We are saddened to announce that LouFest 2018 is canceled".

The annual concert was scheduled to take place on September 8-9, but that won't be happening. Some of the top acts supposed to hit the stage this weekend were T-Pain, Robert Plant, and Modest Mouse.

A press release from Mark Van Hee the managing partner of the company who produces the event Listen Live Entertainment listed a few reasons for the cancellation, the biggest one being "severe financial hurdles".

Van Hee says the event recently lost two of their top sponsors and vendors have been demanding upfront payment or dropping out. He also mentions there have been some scheduling and contract issues with major artists and they are dealing with existing debt from previous events.

Although Listen Live Entertainment does not have the funds to issue refunds, the festival ticketing company Front Gate Tickets is stepping up to refund fans while they work to repay the debt.

For more information visit: www.loufest.com

