Pedestrian struck and killed in Berkley

BERKELEY- Police are investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.

The accident happened around 4:13 a.m. when police responded to a call of a person down in the 8000 block of Airport Road right in front of the Berkeley Fire Station.

According to authorities, the person was deceased when they arrived on the scene. Police officials tell FOX 2, Jason Maxwell the victim was trying to cross the road when they were struck.

Investigators are looking for a grey car that was in the area at the time.