× Police pursuit ends in crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A police pursuit ended in a crash in a north St. Louis neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the chase ended at the intersection of N. Riverview Drive and Hall Street.

The pursuit was initiated in another jurisdiction, Woodling said, possibly the North County Cooperative.

The St. Louis Fire Department said two people were trapped in a truck. One of the people in the truck suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.