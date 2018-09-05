St. Louis venues stepping up to help performers from canceled LouFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Their vocals – smooth, their fingerpicking of the guitar – solid and their harmony - magical.

River Kittens were all on the note as they prepared for their big gig at LouFest.

“We were planning on rocking it out at three different places on Sunday,” band member Mattie Schell said.

That plan to wow fans in Forest Park all came crashing down when organizers canceled the festival late Wednesday night.

“We had just finished practice, like a really, really long practice.” and member Allie Vogler said.

The group had planned to premiere new songs and release an EP following their Sunday performance.

Just hours after the festival’s cancellation, local bands are scrambling to still perform for their dedicated fans blindsided by organizers financial woes.

“This will give all these local acts the chance to be a headliner instead of a thought in the day,” Schell said.

Now after a countless number of hours of practicing, River Kittens are preparing to perform three times on Sunday to replace their LouFest appearance.

A number of other food and merchandise vendors will be teaming up as well - in essence making the most of an unthought-of circumstance.

“It’s almost more exciting than just trying to get everything together for Lou fest where its high stress and now it’s like oh now we can do our thing,” bandmate Caroline Steinkamp said.

As River Kittens continue to harmonize, it shows how they will continue to be on the same note even when shows they book are not on the same accord.

