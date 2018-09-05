× Truck intentionally crashes into Dallas TV station

DALLAS – KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas was evacuated after a truck reportedly intentionally crashed into the station’s building earlier this morning.

According to Fox 4 Dallas’ Twitter, the driver smashed his truck into the side of the building several times and then got out and started yelling “high treason” while throwing papers. The man was taken into custody by the Dallas police department. A bomb squad was brought onto the scene as the man left a “suspicious package” behind.

There were no injuries reported.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

This was the man who smashed his truck into our station this morning..throwing papers around while yelling "high treason". @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/k7PsosDQIk — Brandon Todd (@BrandonToddFOX4) September 5, 2018