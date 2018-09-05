× Yadier Molina nominated for one of MLB’s most prestigious player awards

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have announced that catcher Yadier Molina is a nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. It is the annual recognition of a player from each Major League Baseball club who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. It is the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

Molina will be recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the Tuesday, September 11th game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, will be announced during the 2018 World Series. There are 30 nominees that will be judged by a panel that includes many connected to the game of baseball.

On Roberto Clemente Day, fans can vote for the overall winner of the award online. Fans can vote from September 5th until September 18th. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel.

Previous Cardinals to win the Roberto Clemente Award include Carlos Beltran (2013), Albert Pujols (2008), Ozzie Smith (1995) and Lou Brock (1975).