$24 million emergency operations center opens in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – It’s the building that St. Charles County hopes they’ll never have to use. If an emergency happens in St. Charles County, a new $24 million state-of-the-art emergency operations center will house all first responders under the same roof.

“We'll get everyone together here and be able to coordinate and use our Gateway Greenlight cameras we have around the county to know what’s going on,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

It’s all about bringing a more coordinated and efficient response. It will also house emergency communications. The department supports the county's next generation 911 phone system and digital P25 radio system.

“It’s what our people deserve,” Ehlmann said. “We kept up with the best technology over the years but it’s been in not so good places.”

When a disaster happens like an earthquake, flood, or tornado, preparedness during and after are key to a quick response. The county’s 30,000 square-foot emergency operations center will help.

“When we do have an emergency like a tornado or wreck that blocked traffic for miles, people need us,” Ehlmann said.

The facility is centrally located in O’Fallon, Missouri on TR Hughes Boulevard, next to the St. Charles County Police Department. The EOC is better situated to help everyone in the county. It also continues a partnership the county has been building with all the cities.

“The county and cities for the last decade have been working together and we are looking forward to them being a part of this and having a team effort,” Ehlmann said.

Public tours of the EOC will be available at an upcoming St. Charles County PD open house on September 22.