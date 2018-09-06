39th annual Popeye picnic in Chester, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Ill. – Did you know that beloved comic strip character Popeye the Sailor, who’s “strong to the finish ‘cause he eats his spinach,” hails from the town of Chester, Illinois?

The town, located on the bluffs of the Mississippi River, is readying to host the 39th annual Popeye Picnic in his honor.

Popeye can be found on the Chester City Hall and other characters from the strip are scattered around town.

The Chester Public Library is hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibit in conjunction with the picnic and the World War II-era USS LST 325 has docked on the Mississippi River this weekend. It's a last-of-its-kind transport ship.

The celebration includes a parade Saturday and unveiling of a new Popeye character statue in town.