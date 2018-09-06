× Audit finds more than $42K missing from small Missouri town

WINONA, Mo. – State officials say more than $42,000 is missing and unaccounted for in a southern Missouri town.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office said in a news release that a “lack of oversight and poor accounting procedures” were to blame for the problems in Winona. An audit found that the suspicious activity went undetected for at least two years in the Shannon County town of about 1300 residents.

The news release says auditors found at least $34,000 in cash that was received and documented, but not deposited. In order to prevent detection, unrecorded check payments would be substituted to cover up the missing cash. Additionally, more than $7,000 in utility check payments were recorded but not deposited.

The release says a city employee has been terminated and that authorities are investigating.