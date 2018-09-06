Food celebrity Andrew Zimmern in St. Louis for Travel Channel show

ST. LOUIS, MO — A food celebrity is making the rounds at several St. Louis area restaurants this week. Andrew Zimmern is a chef, author and television personality. He has been spotted at Nudo House, Pappy’s Smokehouse, and other area eating establishments. They are being featured on a show he is shooting for the Travel Channel.
It appears that Zimmern is revisiting some of the themes he showcased in a previous episode in season one of “Bizzarre Foods: Delicious Destinations.” That show is described on their website with this description, “As the Gateway to the West, St. Louis has built a reputation for homegrown goodness on the backs of its hardworking people. Andrew Zimmern explores such edible icons as St. Louis-style barbecue, toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake.”
We’ve been spoiled with love and talent this last month… THANK YOU @chefaz for hanging with the #NudoSquad today! Humbled and honored to share our food and family with you 🍜💛 #showmeyournudo #andrewzimmern #todaywasagoodday #31pho #ramenpholife #sendnoodz #slurpon #travelchannel #zimmern #zimmernlist #staytuned