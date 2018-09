× Man shot, killed in Walnut Park West

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that occurred in a north city neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Leonora and Floy avenues in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police found a man shot at the scene.

No other information was released.