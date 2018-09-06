× Millstadt police investigate pharmacy burglary

MILLSTADT, Ill. – The Millstadt Police Department is reviewing security footage and consulting with the Illinois State Police in an effort to solve a burglary at a local pharmacy.

According to Lt. Alan Hucke, a police spokesman, an officer was conducting a business check of the Millstadt Pharmacy around 4:40 a.m. when he discovered evidence of a break-in.

The officer went inside the business and found that a burglary had occurred.

Millstadt police contacted the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit to assist with the investigation.

Hucke said police learned the store alarm had been tampered with. A “significant” amount of narcotics had been stolen as well.

Surveillance video shows two suspects around the business around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.