Missouri IDs may not be accepted at airports beginning next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People living in Missouri may not be able to board an airplane next month without a passport.

On Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told FOX4 he`ll ask for another extension for the state to comply with the Real ID Act. The last extension is set to expire Oct. 10.

Marty Scott and the rest of Branson-based Liverpool Legends were at Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday, heading to a show in Richmond, Virginia.

"It`s hard enough for us to travel. We have to carry these things on our back, costumes. It`s a hassle," Scott said.

But starting Oct.10, the band will also have to bring their passports or a military ID with them if Missouri doesn't get another extension on its efforts to comply with the Real ID Act.

"What good is an extension? I mean, obviously I am who I am. I've been who I am since I was born. It says right her on the ID who I am, so you would think they would accept it," Scott joked.

The law was passed in 2005 in the wake of the September 11th attacks. Some states have been slower than others to adopt the stricter federal guidelines required for boarding any plane or entering a federal building or military base.

Kansas got Real IDs last year, but Missouri is one of 19 states that has not yet to comply.

"What`s the hang up what`s holding them back? I don`t know why every other state could do it, but not ours?" passenger Theresa Campbell said.

FOX4 asked Parson that question Wednesday.

"I just think it's through past legislation and things we haven't done," Parson explained.

State officials said it would take 18 months when they started bringing licenses up to standard a year ago and training 1,500 employees and contractors on the program.

If you're scheduled to fly shortly after the deadline and don`t have a passport, you can expect the application process to take anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks.

"Usually the people waiting in line for passports, I`m like, 'I`m glad that`s not me.' But I guess that will be us if we ever want to go back to our hometown," Kyle Bowen said.

Parson said he`ll do his best to buy Missouri more time.

"Just trying to talk to the federal level to make sure they know how important that is and we need that for the time being, so I believe we will be granted that waiver," he said.