Missouri man charged with sexually abusing 3 minor girls

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man has been charged with sexually abusing three different minor girls for years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 39-year-old John Comstock III of Marshfield was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

A probable cause statement says all three of the alleged victims are younger than 14. The criminal case began Aug. 28 when one of the girls told a teacher she was being sexually abused.

Comstock is being held in the Webster County Jail on $2 million bond. He does not have an attorney listed for this case.