× Money Saver- Starbucks serving up 50% off Frappuccinos!

ST. LOUIS- Chill out and save at Starbucks.

Thursday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. until close you can get any Frappuccino blended beverage, size grande or larger for half off.

This 50 percent off deal is good for Thursday, September 6. The offer is only valid for a one time use and can’t be combined with other discounts.

For more information visit www.startbucks.com