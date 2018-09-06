Owner of Fenton business steps up security after more than 25 guns stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – The owner of a sporting goods store says he plans to step up security after more than two dozen guns were stolen.

The burglary happened Tuesday just after 5:30 a.m. at the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods store located on Gravois Road.

The incident marks the first time in nearly 40 years that the shop was burglarized, owner Denny Dennis said.

“Thank goodness nobody was hurt. Hopefully, no one is harmed or hurt with anything that was stolen,” he said.

Skid marks on the pavement mark the spot where a truck or large SUV rammed into the garage door of the business to gain entry.

One man is seen on surveillance clearing out a pair of gun cases. About 25 handguns were stolen, Dennis said.

Dennis said he is grateful this incident is isolated for his business. But he has noticed a sharp uptick in gun thefts from area stores in recent months.

“Unfortunately, in the last year, I’ve heard of more than probably the 10 prior years,” he said.

Dennis said any business that sells guns should always remain on guard with security.

“The lesson is don’t be lax, and try to make it as difficult as you can for someone to get in,” he said.

Detectives believe area residents may have seen the suspects and suspects’ vehicle as construction is forcing traffic along the Water Street that borders the garage, making it likely commuter saw the suspects’ vehicle.

If you have any information on the theft, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-638-8636 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).