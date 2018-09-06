× Police respond to report of active shooter in downtown Cincinnati

Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinnati’s Fountain Square, authorities tweeted Thursday. Details were not immediately available. Police characterized it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident,” but did not elaborate.

A witness tells a WLWT reporter that he heard several gunshots from a block away. FOX 19 reports that there may be multiple victims. Several medics have been called to the scene with victims in the lobby and loading dock.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.