Recipe: Billie Jean Ribs

INGREDIENTS:
- I whole rack of baby back ribs
- ½ cup of hoisin sauce
- ¼ cup of honey
- ¼ cup of dark sweet soy sauce
- ¼ cup of chili paste
- ¼ cup of sesame oil
- 2 tbl chopped ginger
DIRECTIONS:
- Wash and clean the ribs with cold water. Place in a large stock pot and cover with water.
- Bring the water to a boil and simmer for 1 ½ to 2 hours until the meat pulls away from the bone. Strain and cool.
- Mix all remaining ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil.
- Slice ribs into individual portions.
- Combine the ribs into your sauce pan, toss the ribs to cover with sauce. Cook until caramelized (5-7 minutes). Remove from pan and garnish with fresh scallions.