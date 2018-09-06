Recipe: Billie Jean Ribs

INGREDIENTS:

  • I whole rack of baby back ribs
  • ½ cup of hoisin sauce
  • ¼ cup of honey
  • ¼ cup of dark sweet soy sauce
  • ¼ cup of chili paste
  • ¼ cup of sesame oil
  • 2 tbl chopped ginger

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Wash and clean the ribs with cold water. Place in a large stock pot and cover with water.
  2. Bring the water to a boil and simmer for 1 ½ to 2 hours until the meat pulls away from the bone. Strain and cool.
  3. Mix all remaining ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil.
  4. Slice ribs into individual portions.
  5. Combine the ribs into your sauce pan, toss the ribs to cover with sauce. Cook until caramelized (5-7 minutes). Remove from pan and garnish with fresh scallions.