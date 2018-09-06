× Robert Plant to perform at Pageant Sunday in wake of Loufest cancellation

ST. LOUIS – Following Wednesday’s unexpected announcement that Loufest was cancelled, headliner Robert Plant has announced that he will be playing a show at The Pageant on Sunday via twitter. The ex-Led Zeppelin singer announced that himself and his supporting band, the Sensational Space Shifters, will be starting their US tour in St. Louis this Sunday.

Tickets go on sale tonight at 7 p.m.

St. Louis—so sorry that @LouFest was canceled. However, RP & the Sensational Space Shifters will kick off their US tour at @ThePageantSTL this Sunday! Tickets on sale tonight at 7pm CST: https://t.co/wLVHWNSasO pic.twitter.com/5ggTqrx3TN — Robert Plant (@RobertPlant) September 6, 2018

The annual concert was scheduled to take place on September 8-9, but that won’t be happening. Some of the top acts supposed to hit the stage this weekend were T-Pain, Robert Plant, and Modest Mouse.

A press release from Mark Van Hee the managing partner of the company who produces the event Listen Live Entertainment listed a few reasons for the cancellation, the biggest one being “severe financial hurdles”.

Van Hee said the event lost two of their top sponsors. There were some scheduling and contract issues with major artists and the company is dealing with existing debt from previous events.