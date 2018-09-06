× Springfield, homeless camp property owner reach settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield and the owner of the property on which the city’s oldest and largest homeless camp was located have settled a lawsuit.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that under the settlement, property owner Rob Lurvey agreed to keep the 11-acre (4.5-hectare) tract of land clear of underbrush and small trees. The settlement says the city will continue to inspect the property.

Issues arose when the city sought to bill Lurvey to clean up the property after the encampment closed last year. The cleanup was estimated to cost $350,000 because of piles of construction debris. Lurvey sued, halting the effort.

After a church helped haul away debris, Lurvey then brought in a contractor to clear the brush, but left the construction debris, which he said was dumped there illegally.