ST. ANN, Mo. - New efforts are being made to keep the Save- A- Lot grocery chain's headquarters in the St. Louis area.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report, the St. Ann Board of Alderman will hold a special meeting Thursday, September 6 to discuss tax incentives to keep the company from moving out of town.

Last month a bill was withdrawn that offered incentives to move into the former Northwest Plaza Shopping Center.