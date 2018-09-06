St. Jude Dream home contest winners announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, MO - The time has come to give someone their dream home. Because of your ticket purchases for this giveaway, more than a million dollars was raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital. Tickets for the contest are sold out.

Willam Ross from St. Louis wins the 2018 St. Jude Dream home valued at approximately $423,000. The house, Built by Payne Family Homes, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3737 sqft living space.

Winners List:

Grand Prize

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house, built by Payne Family Homes, with an estimated value of $423,000: William Ross of St. Louis, MO

Tickets on Sale Prize

$2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Paramount Mortgage: Cynthia Denoyer of Arnold, MO

Early Bird

Suite for 40 for STL home team: David and Suzanne Takushi of St. Louis, MO

Bonus Prize

A 7-day for two at the Riviera Cancun courtesy Boehmer Team and the Travel Gals: James Hammonds of St. Charles, MO

Open House Prize-

$10,000 Ashley HomeStore gift card: Dana Shaffer of St. Louis, MO

