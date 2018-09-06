St. Louis man subject of BET’s latest episode of ‘I went viral’

ST. LOUIS, MO — A St. Louis man is the subject of BET’s latest episode of “I Went Viral.” Caldwell gained some recognition in 2014, when an internet video of him at a church hit the internet. In the video, Caldwell announced, “I don’t like men no more.”

BET posted this caption with this video to Facebook, “You may know him as the man who got DELIEVERT back in 2014 but Andrew Caldwell has continued to remain a hot topic on the internet. Check out our latest episode of #IWentViral – Andrew came to drank the tea & share the tea.”

FOX 2 covered an incident between Caldwell and a University City FroYo cashier in 2015. Security video from the business shows a customer throwing money at a cashier. Seconds later you can see the cashier throw a bowl of frozen yogurt at the customer.

The customer, Andrew Caldwell, said he was trying to get a discount on his yogurt, adding that the cashier called him a homosexual slur. The cashier said that never happened and that she is gay. She had never seen Caldwell’s viral video and that he started the confrontation.