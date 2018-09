Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With back to school season in full swing, parents want to ensure their children are equipped with all of the best school supplies but are they making sure their child has the proper mode of transportation for all of these items?

Dr Trenton Civello is the clinic director at Recovery Zone and a specialist in chiropractic and sports therapies and joins to discuss the health risks of carrying heavy backpacks for students and shows what an effective backpack should look like.