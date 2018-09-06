Suspected car thieves killed in crash on Highway 111

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Illinois State Police are conducting an independent investigation of a double fatality crash that took place Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and New Poag Road.

Multiple police departments were pursuing two men in a stolen vehicle out of University City. The men were also wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery/mob action investigation.

The driver ran a red light and struck the side of a truck tractor fuel tank trailer. The impact of the collision resulted in the fatalities of both occupants of the passenger vehicle.

Police identified the men as 28-year-old Rodney L. Williams and 21-year-old Thomas C. Williams, both from Alton, Illinois. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The truck tractor driver was not injured.

The roadway was closed until approximately 5:45 a.m. for crash reconstruction and hazardous material clean up.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

The Illinois State Police is continuing to investigate the chase and subsequent crash.