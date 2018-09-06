Threat of rain forces rescheduling of high school football games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - More than 10 high schools throughout the metro decided to have their football games one night early to avoid the expected rain on Friday night.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 spoke to parents and students at Francis Howell High School Thursday night who said it felt strange to be at a football game on a Thursday but said they were excited the team got to play.

Friday’s game was to honor first responders, but that ceremony has been postponed until October.

Some other schools throughout the area moved Friday night games to Friday afternoon. Some are also trying to move the games to other schools that have turf fields.